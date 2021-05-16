Conceal Price Hits $0.48 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and $185,759.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000983 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,966.05 or 0.99971711 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00052668 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $706.28 or 0.01441975 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.95 or 0.00730804 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011685 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.96 or 0.00381705 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.45 or 0.00235719 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,993,713 coins and its circulating supply is 11,174,317 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

