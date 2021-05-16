Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.2% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 25,660 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 18,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $60.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.37. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

