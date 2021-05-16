Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires Shares of 12,750 Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. On average, analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PSEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

