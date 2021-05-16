Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $707.17 on Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $707.17 or 0.01477760 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and approximately $426.45 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,164,756 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.