Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $69.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $71.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

