Comparing Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) & Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Independence Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Independence Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Independence Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.56%. Given Independence Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Independence Realty Trust is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -5.20% N/A -0.67% Independence Realty Trust 12.11% 4.09% 1.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Independence Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $63.16 million 0.60 -$8.04 million N/A N/A Independence Realty Trust $203.22 million 8.16 $45.90 million $0.76 21.37

Independence Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.0% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3.4, suggesting that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

