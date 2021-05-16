Comparing CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) and Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI)

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) and Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Premier Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CVB Financial pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CVB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Premier Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CVB Financial and Premier Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVB Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 Premier Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

CVB Financial presently has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential downside of 11.93%. Given CVB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CVB Financial is more favorable than Premier Financial Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.6% of CVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of CVB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CVB Financial has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVB Financial and Premier Financial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVB Financial $516.89 million 5.90 $207.83 million $1.48 15.15 Premier Financial Bancorp $85.91 million 3.27 $24.20 million N/A N/A

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Financial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares CVB Financial and Premier Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVB Financial 36.90% 9.06% 1.41% Premier Financial Bancorp 26.80% 8.96% 1.22%

Summary

CVB Financial beats Premier Financial Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans that are secured by owner-occupied and investor owned properties; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company offers various specialized services, such as treasury management systems for monitoring cash flow, merchant card processing program, armored pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers, wires and automated clearinghouse, and online account access. In addition, it provides trust services through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 57 banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California; one loan production office located in Modesto, California; and three trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, owner occupied non-farm non-residential real estate, and non-farm non-residential real estate; commercial and industrial loans not secured by real estate; consumer loans; construction, land, and land development loans; and farmland and agricultural loans, and loans to tax-exempt entities. In addition, the company offers depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; bill payment, remote deposit, check imaging, and automated teller machine services; and internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of March 6, 2020, it operated thirteen banking offices in Kentucky; three banking offices in Ohio; twenty-six banking offices in West Virginia; four banking offices in Washington, DC; one banking office in Maryland; and three banking offices in Virginia. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Huntington, West Virginia.

