Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives $33.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGDDY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

OTCMKTS MGDDY traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.30. 103,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,793. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

