Community Bank N.A. Invests $27,000 in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,006,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,657,000 after purchasing an additional 993,717 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,789,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after purchasing an additional 327,990 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,935,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,847,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,460,000 after purchasing an additional 818,355 shares during the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAA. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.03.

NYSE PAA opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

