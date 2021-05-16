Community Bank N.A. Buys 55 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,614,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $269.08 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $173.30 and a 52 week high of $304.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.