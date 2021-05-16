Community Bank N.A. Buys 225 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $143.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.74 and a twelve month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

