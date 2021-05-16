Community Bank N.A. Acquires 242 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,349,000 after acquiring an additional 365,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,835,000 after purchasing an additional 81,626 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,917,000 after purchasing an additional 220,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,831,000 after purchasing an additional 199,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $77.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

