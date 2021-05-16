Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,617 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $24,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,537 shares of company stock worth $26,145,749 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $102.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $103.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average of $62.75.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.