Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,861 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $18,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $666,462,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in NIO by 407,573.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after buying an additional 8,497,915 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in NIO by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,315,000 after buying an additional 4,392,059 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $125,626,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,014,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,150,000 after buying an additional 1,966,879 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NIO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CLSA assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

NIO stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $66.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

