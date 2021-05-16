Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Teladoc Health worth $19,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,476,375.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 510,572 shares of company stock worth $95,775,883. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.70.

TDOC stock opened at $139.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.68 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

