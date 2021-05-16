Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,357,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,882 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $20,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

