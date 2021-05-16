Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 692,124 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,675 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $21,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in HP by 3.5% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in HP by 17.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in HP by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

Shares of HP stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

