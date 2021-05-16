Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 7,833 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Corning worth $22,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.98. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.40, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $583,210.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,947 shares in the company, valued at $537,376.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Insiders have sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,001,063 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

