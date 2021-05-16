Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €5.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.65 ($6.65).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK opened at €6.50 ($7.64) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a 12 month high of €5.96 ($7.01). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.