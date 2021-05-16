Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.30.

Get Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS CMLEF opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $8.57.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.