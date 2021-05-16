Comerica Bank Sells 4,903 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of CoreLogic worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in CoreLogic by 1.7% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CoreLogic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CoreLogic by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

Shares of CLGX opened at $79.56 on Friday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.77 and a 12 month high of $90.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.09.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

