Comerica Bank Sells 4,576 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $35.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.73. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $38.15.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

