Comerica Bank Has $3.09 Million Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,066,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,280,000 after buying an additional 221,787 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,339,000 after buying an additional 335,884 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,570,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,433,000 after buying an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,173,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,287,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,259 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $78.38.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

SWX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.