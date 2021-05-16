Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 156.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 25.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 32,880 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $30.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $31.92.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

