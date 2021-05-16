Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gentherm by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THRM. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $509,110.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,893.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $38,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at $413,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,149 shares of company stock worth $4,206,617 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

THRM opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 66.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.11.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

