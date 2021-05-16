Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 176,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.