Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,728 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,541 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMED. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

GMED opened at $72.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.52, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $73.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

