Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s 10th Largest Position

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,302 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 3.6% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

