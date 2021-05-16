CoinDeal Token (CDL) Trading Down 27.4% Over Last 7 Days

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One CoinDeal Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar. CoinDeal Token has a market capitalization of $850,070.92 and approximately $194.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00087773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00020322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.41 or 0.01114066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00115493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00062144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CoinDeal Token is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

CoinDeal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

