Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.82.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $48.98 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

