Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,574 ($33.63).

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,510 ($32.79) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £9.15 billion and a PE ratio of 25.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,448.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,304.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 24.27 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,583 ($33.75).

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,363 ($30.87) per share, with a total value of £3,780.80 ($4,939.64). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 963 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,270.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

