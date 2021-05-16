Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

CCHGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

CCHGY stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $35.29. 5,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $36.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.