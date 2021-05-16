CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Position Trimmed by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Mizuho raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMS opened at $63.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.