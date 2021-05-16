CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives $155.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $154.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

