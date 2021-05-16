Clever Leaves (CLVR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CLVR opened at $8.63 on Friday. Clever Leaves has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59.
Clever Leaves Company Profile
Featured Story: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.