Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $93.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.63 and its 200 day moving average is $80.63. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,084 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,043,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,817,000 after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 7.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

