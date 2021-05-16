CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $229,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 5.3% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 6.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 86.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.69.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $300.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.48 and a twelve month high of $364.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.17.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,942,365. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

