CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,634 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,304,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,918 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $6,401,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $64.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

