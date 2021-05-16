City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.280-1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $478.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1,103.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. Analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.06.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.