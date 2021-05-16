Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will report $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

CFG stock opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.58. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $50.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,679,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 157,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 94,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

