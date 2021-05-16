Citigroup Raises Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $67.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.22.

Shares of DT opened at $46.68 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.72, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,378,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

