Citigroup Increases Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $179.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXPE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.41.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $171.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Expedia Group has a one year low of $62.86 and a one year high of $187.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $1,493,000. Colony Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,641,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 64.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $21,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

