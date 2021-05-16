Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a report released on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

HCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.10.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $211.50 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $217.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.68 and its 200-day moving average is $172.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 432,085 shares of company stock valued at $84,791,254. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,164 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

