Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $827.65 Million

Brokerages expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to report sales of $827.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $835.00 million and the lowest is $820.00 million. Ciena reported sales of $894.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ciena.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

CIEN stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.74. 1,068,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,541. Ciena has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $200,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 851.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after buying an additional 2,507,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ciena (CIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.