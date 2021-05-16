CIBC Trims Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Target Price to $47.00

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its target price reduced by CIBC from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28. Northland Power has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $41.06.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

