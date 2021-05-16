CIBC Lowers Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$47.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.52% from the stock’s previous close.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.02.

NPI stock opened at C$38.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.15. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$29.51 and a 12-month high of C$51.45. The company has a market cap of C$8.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$43.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.86.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$516.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.7599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

