CIBC Increases CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$23.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective increased by analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CIX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

TSE:CIX opened at C$21.80 on Friday. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$14.15 and a twelve month high of C$21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.86.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$564.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Thomas Holland purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.40 per share, with a total value of C$870,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 656,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,430,408. Insiders acquired a total of 117,500 shares of company stock worth $2,080,000 in the last quarter.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

