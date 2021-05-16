CIBC Cuts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$23.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

INE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$28.00 target price (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.56.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$19.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.94. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.76 and a 52 week high of C$32.48. The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of -83.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$167.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -313.04%.

In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

