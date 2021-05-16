CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) PT Raised to C$24.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.63. CI Financial has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $18.05.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 39.7% during the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

