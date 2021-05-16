Chrono.tech Price Hits $14.03 on Top Exchanges (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for approximately $14.03 or 0.00028844 BTC on major exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $9.96 million and $137,093.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00088901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.12 or 0.01104405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00064552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00113338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00062908 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

